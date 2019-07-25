The Gladstone family with a love for the stage

Imogene England with kids Yosseph, 5 and Matilda, 8 will be performing in this year's Gladstone Eisteddfod at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Imogene England with kids Yosseph, 5 and Matilda, 8 will be performing in this year's Gladstone Eisteddfod at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Matt Taylor GLA250719EIST

A LOVE for the stage runs strong in the England family, which is why mum Imogene and her two children will be in this year's Gladstone Eisteddfod.

Mrs England has over a decade of experience entering the competition, while Yosseph, 5, will enter for the first time and Matilda, 8, for her fourth year.

"Being able to get up in front of people is such an important skill,” Mrs England said.

"We really wanted to pass that onto our kids.”

Imogene England with kids Yosseph, 5 and Matilda, 8 will be performing in this year's Gladstone Eisteddfod at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Matt Taylor GLA250719EIST

As a yoga instructor, speech is critical for Mrs England's job.

"When I was young I had a really strong speech impairment and only my mum could understand what I was saying,” she said. "That's why she put us as kids into speech lessons.”

Mrs England said even though her children might not win, the experience was invaluable.

"Everyone gets feedback and everyone gets the opportunity to learn from that experience,” she said.

"It's always good to see what the adjudicator enjoyed about the performance and what can be improved on next time.”

All three will be enter into speech and drama categories, with Yosseph looking forward to playing the Grand Old Duke of York and Matilda staring as Bruno from Roald Dahl's The Witches.

The children agreed the best part was "having fun”.

Gladstone Eisteddfod begins next month.

Imogene England with kids Yosseph, 5 and Matilda, 8 will be performing in this year's Gladstone Eisteddfod at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Matt Taylor GLA250719EIST

Gladstone Eisteddfod

Vocal August 10-14

Speech and drama August 9-13

Instrumental August 25-28

Where: Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre, 56 Goondoon St