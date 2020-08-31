Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Travel

The Ghan back on track after five month COVID absence

by NATASHA EMECK
31st Aug 2020 7:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A HUNDRED passengers hopped aboard The Ghan for the train's grand return to the Territory after a five month-long absence due to COVID-19.

The Ghan hasn't operated since March due to border closures and Sunday marked an end to the longest break in operations in the trains's 91-year history.

MORE TOURISM NEWS

Planned return of the Ghan good news for NT tourism

The NT's tourism sector has revealed it is 'feeling the impact' of WA and Tasmania's border closures

New NT Tourism campaign features NT News masthead

The Ghan left the Adelaide terminal at midday, stopping at Manguri, Alice Springs and Katherine before arriving in Darwin later this week.

 

The famous Ghan train travelling from Adelaide to Darwin through the Red Centre.
The famous Ghan train travelling from Adelaide to Darwin through the Red Centre.

 

A Journey Beyond Rail Expeditions spokesman said strict measures are still in place including temperature checks, scheduled meal times and limited access to communal areas.

"We've scaled things down a little bit to help our guests JourneySafe with peace of mind and confidence," he said.

"We have almost 100 guests across 21 carriages."

Originally published as The Ghan's is back on track today after five month COVID absence

More Stories

Show More
northern territory rail the ghan travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum hides in room as son breaks property

        Premium Content Mum hides in room as son breaks property

        Crime The 21-year-old destroyed a stereo and broke a photo frame because he wanted his mum to stop arguing.

        Opera goes virtual for Project Te Deum

        Premium Content Opera goes virtual for Project Te Deum

        News “The journey to get to the performative outcome will be the true heart of the...

        Fast and furious racing at Benaraby Dragway

        Premium Content Fast and furious racing at Benaraby Dragway

        News “CQDRA’S membership is up more than 20 per cent on last year,” President Mike...

        Dad caught with meth to do time behind bars

        Premium Content Dad caught with meth to do time behind bars

        Crime The amount Jamen Karl Hoffmann was found with was considered significant.