Owen Desertiaux watches his shot. PICTURE: Contributed
Sport

The future stars get into the greens

NICK KOSSATCH
7th May 2020 7:00 AM
GOLF: Youngsters enjoyed the perfect autumnal weather at the Gladstone Golf Club course on Monday.

It was the Gladstone Junior Golf Club’s first weekly competition.

It also coincided with the May Monthly Medal Round.

“It was fantastic to see 19 of our juniors embrace the necessary changes to our regular comp and tee it up this past week,” a club spokesperson said.

“Congratulations to all juniors and their parents for getting on board with this.”

Meanwhile the Calliope Golf Club professional Dion Hayne encouraged players to join.

“Calliope has a weekly comp and you can play as many times as you like and in a Saturday and Sunday comp as well,” Hayne said.

Contact Hayne for bookings on 49755200.

Calliope – results

Weekly Comp

Winner Cory Heslin

R/Up Hayden Armstrong

Saturday 2nd May

Winner Mathew Crossley with 67 Gross 5 under par & 41pts

R/Up Alex Leitch 39 pts C/B

3rd Cory Heslin 39pts

4th Adam Ervin 38pts C/B

5th Hayden Armstrong 38pts

Pin Shot Draw

Shane Bianchi

Allan West

Kaine Beers

Christian Smit

Blue

coronavirusgladstone golf central highlands golf queensland
Gladstone Observer

