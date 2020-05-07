The future stars get into the greens
GOLF: Youngsters enjoyed the perfect autumnal weather at the Gladstone Golf Club course on Monday.
It was the Gladstone Junior Golf Club’s first weekly competition.
It also coincided with the May Monthly Medal Round.
“It was fantastic to see 19 of our juniors embrace the necessary changes to our regular comp and tee it up this past week,” a club spokesperson said.
“Congratulations to all juniors and their parents for getting on board with this.”
Meanwhile the Calliope Golf Club professional Dion Hayne encouraged players to join.
“Calliope has a weekly comp and you can play as many times as you like and in a Saturday and Sunday comp as well,” Hayne said.
Contact Hayne for bookings on 49755200.
Calliope – results
Weekly Comp
Winner Cory Heslin
R/Up Hayden Armstrong
Saturday 2nd May
Winner Mathew Crossley with 67 Gross 5 under par & 41pts
R/Up Alex Leitch 39 pts C/B
3rd Cory Heslin 39pts
4th Adam Ervin 38pts C/B
5th Hayden Armstrong 38pts
Pin Shot Draw
Shane Bianchi
Allan West
Kaine Beers
Christian Smit
Blue
