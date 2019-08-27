Menu
GREAT MATCH: Trainee Kiara Strohmeier and owner Ron Harding at CQ Tools in Gladstone thank GAGAL for bringing them together.
Business

'The future is within our kids': Business backs trainees

liana walker
by
27th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
CQ Tools director Ron Harding said he couldn't have a better employee than Kiara Strohmeier and wouldn't have been able to find her if it wasn't for the Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Limited.

Ms Strohmeier agreed it was a perfect the match. The 20-year-old is studying a certificate III in business admin with plans to go onto a certificate IV while working at CQ Tools.

"In school business was always something that I loved,” Ms Strohmeier said.

"I felt like going through an apprenticeship would be good because you get all the training and you're working at the same time.”

Mr Harding, who has employed through GAGAL over 24 years of managing CQ Tools, said their service was "second to none”.

"I'm the one that puts the kids at the coal face but GAGAL is the one that usually organises the curriculum and the further education for them,” he said.

He planned for Ms Strohmeier to become head of marketing.

She said she was grateful to work and study in Gladstone.

"That way I'm in town where I've grown up, I don't have to move and you have everything at your door step,” she said.

Mr Harding said it was important to employ young local trainees.

"It's in my heart and my soul,” he said.

"My vision is the future is within our kids.”

GAGAL CEO Michael Walz said it was essential for them to work with Gladstone businesses.

"We are a local company, with local employees supporting local businesses both big and small,” Mr Walz said.

"Not only does it strengthen ties with in the world of business in Gladstone but it also creates connections within our community which is essential.

"We strive to place and employ as many locals as we possibly can and enjoy training and upskilling our future workforce. We also are aiming towards closing the skills gap that exists in Central Queensland region.”

Gladstone Observer

