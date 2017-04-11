The fresh look diner coming to Gladstone

An architect's interpretation of what Barney Beach Accomodation could look like in coming months.

ONCE a popular Greek cafe, the historic building will soon be turned into Gladstone's newest eatery.

Barney Beach Accommodation owners Peter and Kathy Corones have started creating a new restaurant for their guests.

Having started construction yesterday, Mrs Corones said it would be a state-of-the-art diner.

"Nothing like it has been seen in Gladstone and it's a nod to the history of the building but also to the future with an industrial feel as well,” she said.

Designed by a local architect Scott Petherick, the licensed diner is planned to be an open space environment with a contemporary feel keeping in touch with the history of the building.

Originally built in 1951 by Mr Corones' late father, Mick Corones, Mrs Corones said the old Greek cafe (The Corones Cafe) was a popular feature within the region.

"It was a very special experience and now the property is doing the full cycle,” she said.

"The building is being returned to its former glory and dining base that was envisioned in 1951.

"It's a really nice story for Gladstone.”

Using prints from the original cafe and historical memorabilia including the cups and saucers that were used 60 years ago will feature in the newly renovated cafe.

"We put away those photos celebrating the history of the building and now we're having them all restored to be part of the new building,” Mrs Corones said.

Expected to open in July this year, the restaurant will feature a buffet-style menu as well as Mediterranean influenced dishes.

Having done research with what types of menus and eating environment their guests wanted, Mrs Corones said the fresh menu would appeal to their guests and they would have the facility to cook on request.

"As a small business we hope to have flexibility there to offer different things like that,” she said.

Mrs Corones said their modern kitchen was unique to Gladstone where they had partnered with Gladstone Fruit Shop to provide meals at the property.

"It's evolved over those 60 years into a beautiful property,” Mrs Corones said.

The licensed venue will be open to accommodation guests only, with public access plans for the future.