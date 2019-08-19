The flowers raising hope and funds
VOLUNTEERS in Gladstone will be giving cancer patients and their families a symbol of hope this Friday.
August 23 marks Daffodil Day which raises money for the Cancer Council to continue their research into finding a cure for cancer.
Gladstone Cancer Council volunteer Pat Perry said the daffodil was chosen due to it being a symbol of hope and new beginnings.
"It's usually quite a successful day,” MrsPerry said.
"People are very generous with their time and volunteer to man the stalls.”
The flowers are flown up to Gladstone from Victoria and kept fresh thanks to Be-Cool Gladstone donating a portable cool room.
"(The owner) donates each year a fridge, he's been really generous with us,” MrsPerry said.
Last year the Gladstone Cancer Council raised $8635 from the event.
Stalls will be operating across the region on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
On sale will be daffodils at $10 a bunch, along with pins, key rings and bears with Eftpos and cash accepted.
Mrs Perry said the stalls outside the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre at the Mayor's Seniors Week morning tea would be able to hold flowers until after the event.
"We hope that people will come and support us because people in the past have been generous,” she said.
All stalls will be operating from 8.30am-5pm.
Daffodil Stalls
Thursday:
Kirkwood Woolworths
Bunnings Gladstone
Friday:
Boyne Plaza
Valley Shopping Centre
Stockland Gladstone
The Mayor's Morning Tea, GECC
Saturday:
Bunnings Gladstone