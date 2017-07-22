23°
News

The first 'Linked' event a big success

Julia Bartrim
| 22nd Jul 2017 4:30 AM
BIG NIGHT: The Linked event proved popular.
BIG NIGHT: The Linked event proved popular. Julia Bartrim

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CROWD of people gathered in the Headspace office on Goondoon street on Thursday night for the first, of what will hopefully be, many monthly events.

The Linked event, organised by the Gladstone Intercultural Reference Group, aims to bring members of the community together and to provide information about different services accessible to them.

Natalia Muszkat, director of Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours, said the night went very well.

"We're very happy, we got about 60 people," she said.

"We are really looking forward to the next one."

MORE |

>> 'Not looking good': Iconic club calls crisis meeting

>> New Mount Larcom Hub will give a place to 'hang out'

Ms Muszkat is passionate about encouraging connections between people and about helping them tap into available services.

The event attracted representatives from a number of countries including The Philippines, Pakistan, Argentina, China, Ireland, Guinea (in West Africa), Iran and Australia.

Rikki Razon moved to Gladstone nine months ago.

He volunteers at Gladstone Youth for Cultural Diversity, is taking English lessons and said he would be coming to the next meet up.

"It's fun, (there's) lots of nice people," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  community event gladstone intercultural reference group headspace social services

Curtis Island gas giant increases drilling for domestic market

Curtis Island gas giant increases drilling for domestic...

A Curtis Island-based LNG exporter is preparing to send more gas to the domestic market, a new report suggests.

'Don't look' Gladstone man exposes self to students

FILE PHOTO: A Gladstone man has been convicted after he wilfully exposed himself to three young school girls on separate occasions.

A Gladstone man exposed himself to three young school girls

Hey Gladstone! Get 15 of the best kids books with the paper!

No Caption

THEY’RE some of the most loved children’s books in Australia…

All levels of government want road from Agnes to Baffle Creek

The current track through Deepwater National Park.

... the question remains which way.

Local Partners

Gladstone model takes out national Face of Origin comp

Alice comes out on top after three-day national final in Brisbane last weekend

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

VIDEO: Gladstone community joins forces for Oncology unit

The community joined hands and hearts at Wednesday's Walk for Ribbons at Spinnaker Park, raising money for the Oncology Unit at Gladstone Hospital.

Gladstone's first ever Walk for Ribbons was a colourful success.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Maggie's whirlwind trip around Japan

Cooking icon serves up the best of Japanese cuisine and shows you how to make it at home in her new TV special.

Exploring our complex relationship with the Southern Cross

Warwick Thornton in a scene from his documentary film We Don't Need A Map.

Filmmaker Warwick Thornton explores national identity, nationalism.

Ben will be cooking with Oma

Masterchef 2017 contestant Ben Ungermann.

MASTERCHEF'S last man standing will draw on his Dutch heritage.

Prince Charles and Camilla heading for Qld

Prince Charles and Camilla

It promises to be a holiday fit for a King

Spooky scenes at the GECC

CURTAINS UP: Bradley Carr and Kyla Ingham perform a scene from the musical.

Gladstone High's talented students put on a show

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

Eddie McGuire at the Million Dollar Lunch annual fundraiser for the Children's Cancer Foundation in Melbourne, Friday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Footy Show axes Craig Hutchison, Sam Newman survives

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

BEAUTIFULLY PRESENTED HOME WITH ALL OF THE TRIMMINGS

11 Wyara Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

This lovely low set brick home is situated in an elevated position capturing views to Mount Larcom, with a well manicured yard and gardens that have been superbly...

Opportunity Awaits!!

3 Lindherr Road, Yarwun 4694

House 4 1 3 $385,000

4 bedroom house (new floor coverings and internal paint) 12 x 9 x 4.5m Shed (5 yr old), with Mezzanine floor, office, carport and 1000gal rain water tank 2 bay...

Owner&#39;s Have Relocated - This is A Must See Family Home With A Difference?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 Offers Around...

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

Sparkling Views Coupled with the Ultimate Lifestyle Location

11 River Drive, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 All Reasonable...

This is a very special offering. The rare combination of one of the largest absolute river frontage blocks in our region, in one of Boyne Island's most secluded...

HOME RENOVATORS DREAM

6/45 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $69,000

Although the unit needs renovating it is not beyond becoming a fabulous investment property once renovations have been completed. A solid, two bedroom unit with...

Absolute Surprise Package - Must See!

70 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $349,000

Anyone looking for an immaculate home that is geared up for entertaining? Well from the moment you set foot on the front lawn of this property you will be able to...

ENTRY LEVEL BUYER...WON&#39;T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE

31 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 1 $145,000

Situated at the end of a quiet street surrounded by bushland and only one neighbour this property is an attractive investment for someone looking to secure their...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

Renovated 2 Storey Unit- Providing Carefree Living

Unit 30/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $139,000

First Home Buyers or down sizers you simply have to view this beautifully presented unit! With modern renovations throughout, all you have to do is unpack your...

BARGAIN BUY...MUST GO... ACT NOW!

325 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $189,000

Are you looking at entering the property market? Or are you looking at downsizing? If so, then look no further! This home offers little for the new owner to do.

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Developers 'pushing the envelope' with subdivisions

Darren Boettcher.

"When I said the block couldn't be subdivided, he just walked out"

'We don't want taken away': Death of big block lifestyle

BACKYARD BATTLE: Residents on Laloki St, Camira are desperately fighting to stop a subdivision and construction of a duplex going ahead in their street.

Wide open spaces could be thing of the past

Locky eyes next 'series' win

WINNING COMBINATION: Rugby league great Darren Lockyer is to launch his collection of house designs with Ausmar on Saturday at Caloundra.

NRL legend Darren Lockyer in Sunshine Coast partnership