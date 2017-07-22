The first 'Linked' event a big success

A CROWD of people gathered in the Headspace office on Goondoon street on Thursday night for the first, of what will hopefully be, many monthly events.

The Linked event, organised by the Gladstone Intercultural Reference Group, aims to bring members of the community together and to provide information about different services accessible to them.

Natalia Muszkat, director of Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours, said the night went very well.

"We're very happy, we got about 60 people," she said.

"We are really looking forward to the next one."

Ms Muszkat is passionate about encouraging connections between people and about helping them tap into available services.

The event attracted representatives from a number of countries including The Philippines, Pakistan, Argentina, China, Ireland, Guinea (in West Africa), Iran and Australia.

Rikki Razon moved to Gladstone nine months ago.

He volunteers at Gladstone Youth for Cultural Diversity, is taking English lessons and said he would be coming to the next meet up.

"It's fun, (there's) lots of nice people," he said.