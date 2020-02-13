The first Crow St of the year is here

Gladstone musician Andrew Thomson has been sponsored by Vox and Yamaha Music.

Gladstone musician Andrew Thomson has been sponsored by Vox and Yamaha Music.

THIS week Crow Street Creative is planning a night of music and art – Friday Night at Crow Street – for its first event of the year where locals will have the chance to meet artists and make their own creation.

Crow Street Creative organiser Felicia Lloyd said performers would be on stage from 6pm-9pm at the art precinct, starting with Kate Mahood and her folk styling vocals and guitar melodies.

“Kate has shared stages with the likes of Sara Storer, Harry Manx and The Whitlams, and has performed at numerous events and festivals throughout Central Queensland and beyond,” Ms Lloyd said.

“Local lad Andrew Thomson follows at 7pm and he is inspired by Chris Stapleton, John Mayer, The Steel Drivers and John Butler.

“Thomson’s style is crafted in the realms of bluegrass, Americana and alternative country.”

She said Thomson had spent the last few years playing in the Gladstone region and included in his musical repertoire are banjo and dobro, acoustic and electric guitars, mandolin and slide guitar.

The Open Mic session from 8pm-9pm, with free entry for performers, will also be held with sign-up before 8pm.

In conjunction with the music, the This Is Me art exhibition will celebrate its opening night at Photopia Studio.

The touring show organised by Carers Queensland features art by people living with diverse challenges including disability, chronic illness, and mental health conditions and includes artists of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities, in many styles and media.

“What they all have in common is a passion for art and a love of sharing their view of the world,” she said.

Carers Queensland Area Manager Lee-Anne Simpson said the exhibition was a way to celebrate the talents of people with disability.

“And make a space to appreciate different experiences, points of view, and ways of looking at the world,” she said.

There will be a free art space which has been designed by the Crow Street volunteers and which also provides monthly opportunities for people to try free life drawing.

This Friday night, people can meet local artists and join in on a community arts project that is aiming to create a large-scale installation to be exhibited on World Community Arts Day next Monday, February 17 at Gladstone Airport.

Directed by Melissa Peacock from A Country Arts Practice, this week will be the last workshop for the project in which participants will make paper cubes to decorate the cubes that have been made during workshops last year.

There will also be children’s spaces with instruments and dress-ups and a surprise from the Gladstone Hula Hoopers.

Food includes Dutch Pancakes, Mexican street food, Mediterranean and Indian and vegan and gluten-free options.

Gates, cash bar and food vendors open at 6pm; gold coin donation entry for adults, kids and open mic performers free.