The filthy habits making this dog owner barking mad

RETIREE Bob Green who calls Spinnaker Park "Gladstone's paradise" is fed up with rule-breaking dog owners.

During his daily walks with his dog Amy, Mr Green has seen an increase in people walking their dogs off-leash and not picking up their pets' poo.

The spike in bad behaviour has been realised by Gladstone Ports Corporation too, with the company receiving a growing number of complaints about dog owners failing to follow park rules at East Shores, Gladstone Marina Parklands and Spinnaker Park.

Chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said the company was prepared to "review its park policies" if owners continued to ignore the rules.

Mr Green, a Gladstone resident of almost 40 years, said there was no excuse for residents who failed to clean their pets' mess or walk their dogs on a leash.

During his daily walk with his eight-year-old "Chinese crested hairless with a bit of terrier thrown in somewhere" Mr Green said it was disappointing to see others not following the rules.

"Of course the Port Authority has been very generous to supply litter bags to pick up the dog faeces, so there's no excuse why it's not getting done, it's just laziness," Mr Green said.

"It's like the old saying goes, it takes one rotten apple to make the whole barrel rotten."

Bin bags provided at Spinnaker Park. Mike Richards GLA090118DPOO

Mr Green said it was a privilege offered by GPC to allow dogs at the three parks and some people's behaviour risk losing it for everyone.

The retired Aurizon worker said the areas "made Gladstone" and were a lovely spot to exercise with his dog.

"You can watch the fish swimming along while you're walking down the pathways and the dolphins sometimes too," he said.

"Who would want to spoil anything as nice as that?"

Mr O'Sullivan said the on-leash rules were to keep park visitors safe.

"Droppings contain harmful bacteria and nutrients, which puts people - particularly children - at risk of infection," he said.

Mr O'Sullivan said even the most well behaved, free roaming dog could create fear in children who do not know the dog's temperament.

Dog parks



Dogs are allowed at the Marina and Spinnaker Parklands and on the walkways at East Shores, but they must be kept on leash.



Dogs are not allowed in the East Shores water play park at any time.



Gladstone Regional Council has a number of locations across the region for dog owners wishing to exercise their pets off-leash, including Webb Park, William Misken Park and Canoe Point.

