FOES: Former Saint Sam Pierpiont is now a key for Rocky Panthers and has booted 15 goals in six games. BITS' Brendan Clarke watches on and he will be crucial on Saturday.
The fight is on for second spot on the ladder in AFL Cap

NICK KOSSATCH
22nd May 2019 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:09 PM
AUSSIE RULES: It's a massive 'eight-point' game between BITS Saints and Rockhampton Panthers on Saturday at 3.30pm in Rocky.

A win will leapfrog the team from Boyne Island into second spot on the AFL Capricornia ladder.

A loss will see BITS to effectively be two games behind second place because Panthers' much superior percentage.

BITS overcame a tardy start to over-run Panthers by 13 points in round two and showed plenty against ladder leaders Yeppoon Swans last weekend.

Get over Rocky Panthers this Saturday afternoon and the draw opens up for the Saints.

With struggling Glenmore Bulls at BITS, Rockhampton Brothers (away) and then the Gladstone Suns to follow (Clinton Oval), BITS could potentially be two-games clear in second spot.

In that time, Panthers meet the Swans in Yeppoon (round 10) and in the same round, the Saints meet the Suns on June 22.

BITS then have a home date against Panthers (June 29) before they meet Yeppoon for the final time (possibly) while Panthers meet the likely undefeated side Yeppoon in the final minor-round game on August 10.

It's also not to discount Brothers who are well and truly in the mix for the coveted second spot and double-chance crack for a grand final berth.

But destiny well-and-truly lies in the BITS Saints' hands.

