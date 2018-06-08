Meet the Barney Point dog with a top speed over 60kph

Pat and Colin Perry's pet greyhound Neecee must be the fastest dog in their street.

"She can go from 0 to 40kph in four strides," said Pat.

With a top speed over 60kph, the only land animal faster is a cheetah.

The couple were between dogs when they visited their daughter in Brisbane.

"Every afternoon we'd see a little old lady walking her pet greyhound past us and we got to know them both," Pat said.

"They're just a brilliant breed so when we came home we decided to adopt one."

They found Neecee on the Greyhound Adoption Program Qld website.

"When they retire from racing the owners hand them over to GAP," Pat said.

"Neecee was four when we adopted her.

"She'd raced under the name Arabian Mystery, so we Googled that and up came her race video's on Youtube.

"She earned about $16000 in her career and had seven firsts and a few seconds and thirds."

Pat said that greyhounds are ideal pets.

In America they're the number one dog to have in an apartment.

"Probably because they sleep about 16 hours a day.

"Neecee travels well too, she's been around most of Australia with us on holidays.

"Also because their skin isn't oily they don't smell, don't moult and don't need bathing very often."

The only problem that most greyhounds have is a complete lack of road sense.

"Their eyesight is really acute, they have extra wide vision so they can spot something half a kilometre away," Pat said.

"But you can't let them off the lead unless they're in a dog park.

"When we take her down there she can run, she can really run.

"And you have to see her 'zoomies' around the backyard to believe it."

To adopt Neecee the Perry's paid approximately $350 which included spaying and micro-chipping.

Neecee also came with a coat, "Because she really feels the cold."

She also has a green collar which signifies she doesn't have to wear a muzzle.

"She has a very friendly temperament," Pat said.

"She's good with little dogs although we haven't tried her with cats.

"After living in stables she soon got used to living in a house and she really loves her cuddles."