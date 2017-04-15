A Gladstone woman rolled her car when she crashed on the Dawson Hwy this morning.

NEARLY three quarters of deaths on Gladstone roads occur in high-speed zones.

Government crash statistics show 97 people were killed on Gladstone region roads between 2001 to 2016. Of those deaths, 72 occurred on roads with 100 or 110kmh speed limits.

Seventeen people died in crashes in 60kmh zones - the second deadliest road type in the region. Seven people were killed on 80 and 90kmh zoned roads, and one person on a road with a speed limit of 50kmh or less.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said high speed roads were inherently more dangerous.

"The faster you go, the harder you hit, so when you do get in a crash it's fairly serious," she said.

Ms Ritchie said as regional highways were often single-lane dual carriageways, head-on collisions at high speeds became more common.



Similarly, she said regional drivers were more likely to rely on highways than metropolitan drivers.

"The more frequently you travel on high-speed roads the higher the chance of being involved in a serious crash," she said.

But she said the amount of traffic on 60kmh zones was why so many deaths occurred on slower speed roads.

"In more built-up areas there are more cars to interact with, but you are usually travelling at lower speeds."

Ms Ritchie said making roads, cars and drivers safer was the key to saving lives on our roads.

She said it was vital drivers avoid the fatal five driving mistakes: speeding, driving intoxicated, not wearing a seatbelt, driving fatigued and driving distracted.

"You have to be up for the challenge of driving safely every time," she said.