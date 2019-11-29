The farmer who maxed out his Tinder radius

Alex from Cunnamulla is one of the farmers that will appear in the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife on Channel 7

A QUEENSLAND sheep and cattle farmer who admits he has fully extended his Tinder radius in search of a partner is among the men looking for love on revamped reality series Farmer Wants A Wife.

Alex, 28, from Cunnamulla in the state's southwest, spoke about his difficulty finding women to date in rural towns.

"City boys don't realise how easy they got it. You can walk down to the corner store and there's five women there ready and waiting to go," Alex said.

"I think my Tinder circle goes up to 160 kilometres, and it's fully extended. I think there's only five girls in that range - no matches, sadly."

Alex, who describes himself as an "energetic larrikin" confessed that he has never been in love and his main priority in life is to become a father.

"It definitely scares me a bit though; I'd hate to go my whole life without falling in love and finding that special person," he said.

"I'm pretty open about my feelings and emotions - not so much that I need to carry around a box of tissues or anything like that."

Tropical fruit farmer Sam, 27, from Innisfail in Far North Queensland, said he is also "desperately" looking for love on the Channel 7 dating show.

"It's really important for me to find true love because one day I want to settle down and start a family of my own," Sam said.

"I'd love to have my children raised on this farm, where my grandfather raised his son and his son has raised me."

"As long as she is beautiful inside and out, I'm happy."

With a Sicilian background and close family, Sam added: "If she doesn't love food it might be a deal breaker".

The other four farmers from around Australia are 44-year-old vineyard farmer Nick, Sheep farmers Neil, 42, and Jack, 27, and grape and cotton farmer Harry, 28.

Applications are still open for women hoping to date one of the farmers.

Farmer Wants A Wife is one of the newly-commissioned prime time shows that will air on Channel 7 in 2020.

The reveal of the farmers comes after Seven announced earlier this week they would axe local titles around the country, including Queensland Weekender, The Great Day Out and Creek to Coast, to better resource their prime time shows.