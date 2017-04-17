The expensive gift to brighten foster children's lives

CHARITY: Port Curtis Patchwork Club gave 47 handmade quilts to Anglicare Central Queensland for the foster children of Gladstone.

WHEN children are moving from foster home to foster home there isn't much stability in their lives.

The women at Port Curtis Patchwork Club (PCPC)are striving to change it.

Having made 47 quilts since December, PCPC president Chris Sherwin said every foster child would receive a hand made quilt.

The quilts were given to Anglicare Central Queensland.

"The quilts are something they can keep themselves when they are sent from home to home,” Ms Sherwin said.

Each quilt is valued at a starting price of $300 where PCPC have made 84 quilts in the last six months for Anglicare.

"Usually the kids come in with nothing, so for them to know someone's spent some time doing something for them and they can keep it, it's like giving them 100 Christmases,” Leanne Montgomery, coordinator of the Anglicare Gladstone foster care program, said.

"We know how much work has gone into it, they're so much more than just a quilt.

"It's pretty special.”

Ms Montgomery said they knew exactly what quilt would suit each of the foster children.

This round is the second round of quilts PCPC have made for Anglicare which target children between 12-and-18-years-old.

With some materials donated to make the quilts, Ms Sherwin said PCPC members buy fabric or use their own wadding.

PCPC vice president Chris Coleborn said each year the club chose a different charity to donate to.

"We like to do things that will stay in Gladstone,” Ms Coleborn said.

"It's really nice to do things locally.”