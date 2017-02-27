THE exodus of older people from Gladstone was due to the fac

THE exodus of older people from Gladstone was due to the fact that they could make a large nest egg selling their house here and buying a cheaper one elsewhere.

The cost of living (e.g. rates) was cheaper elsewhere and there was an element of following a trend or fashion. We may have had the exodus, even if Gladstone had retirement villages, given the above factors. I heard about the proposed retirement village at Tannum years ago but nothing was obviously done about it.

Lynda Pearce

WHEN making my election commitments last year I held local jobs as one of the most important issues for each project to address. On this criterion, the awarding of contract to Gem Energy to fit solar power to Gladstone PCYC is disappointing.

It does not, however, mean that the benefits to PCYC will not be felt by its membership and the broader community. Escaping exorbitant electricity prices is the number one reason for this project.

The decision to award this project to Gem Energy is one I had no role in. Organisations need to be able to make their own decisions as it is they in the end, not government, who have to live with the consequences of good or bad workmanship, service, experience, etc.

With a project as big and as technically advanced as this one, the PCYC would have to be certain they contracted someone who could do the job effectively, on time, and on budget, someone with a proven track record.

I look forward to seeing PCYC deliver this project so they can put their money to better use providing services for our young people instead of being ripped-off for electricity.

Ken O'Dowd

Member for Flynn