The everyday heroes from Agnes Water

HUMBLED: Michael Stuth and Steve Whitfield have been awarded for their Wild Medic Project at the QBANK Everyday Hero awards.

AGNES WATER paramedic Michael Stuth does not consider himself a hero but the thousands of people in Nepal who benefited from the program he started would say otherwise.

Mr Stuth and former Agnes Water paramedic Steve Whitfield received the Working Together award from the QBANK Every Day Hero awards for their Wild Medic Project helping rural communities in Nepal.

The initiative began in 2015 after earthquakes devastated Nepal, destroying health centres. Seven months after, a team of four volunteer paramedics touched down in the remote village of Chitre to help provide health care.

Since then The Wild Medic Project has facilitated 18 medical expeditions, with 144 medical professionals volunteering their time.

It has established two permanent health centres that provide free primary health care to about 7000 people and has trained 800 students in Nepal in first aid response.

“It’s incredibly surreal,” Mr Stuth said among hearing his accomplishments.

“It really sounds quite profound when you hear it from someone else.”

The award came as a surprise to Mr Stuth and Mr Whitfield.

“We built this together, we’ve gone through a lot of hard times and a lot of challenges,” Mr Stuth said.

“To be able to share this was pretty special.”

Mr Stuth said in 2015 they were approached by someone in Nepal asking for help.

“At the start and we didn’t have two coins to rub together,” he said.

The pair approached Agnes Rotary club asking for $500 to buy their first medical kit and were able to send the first volunteers to Nepal.

They’ve since raised more than $137,000 for medical aid in Nepal, Timor and Vanuatu. They are working with universities to get student paramedics involved in the program.

Despite what he has achieved, Mr Stuth doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“Whoever does?” he said.

“I guess the award for me was an opportunity to meet incredible people doing amazing things around the world.

“It’s incredibly humbling.”