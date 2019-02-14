Let’s enjoy Winx before her last hurrah

Winx parades in front of the media after a trackwork session at Rosehill. Picture: Getty Images

This could be the last time. The reality is she might be one race away from retirement.

Winx, arguably the greatest of them all, is nearing the end of her celebrated racing career.

The champion mare's trainer Chris Waller and her owners, Debbie Kepitis, Peter Tighe and Richard Treweeke, have reiterated for some weeks now that they are taking Winx's final preparation "one race at a time".

Waller hasn't specified a retirement date but it is widely anticipated if all goes to plan through Winx's autumn campaign, her last hurrah will be the $4 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick on April 13.

But it should not be taken for granted that the mare gets to that race on Day Two of The Championships.

Winx's final race campaign won't be like John Farnham's never-ending farewell tour. It won't last forever. Quite the opposite, it could all end any day now.

Winx has her final hitout on Friday morning at Rosehill before her return in the Apollo Stakes. Picture: Getty Images

When the Hall of Fame champion resumes in the Group 2 $250,000 Apollo Stakes (1400m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday, it just might be her last start.

"We have never set a final date,'' Waller said.

"As we have done over the past 12 months it is race by race. We will see how she runs (on Saturday). We are not setting her for any race in particular.

"There is a four-race program for her in Sydney (through the autumn) if we want to take it.

"Then we will go back to her owners to see where she is at and what they want to do. It is likely that will be the end (of her race career).''

The only definite is that racing fans won't get too many more opportunities to watch Winx compete.

Winx's fame transcends racing. She is now recognised as one of the all-time great Australian sporting champion.

So, when Winx does have her final start, it will be an iconic national sporting moment. A farewell to remember.

Up there with Makybe Diva's historic third successive Melbourne Cup in her last race, the day cricketing greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath retired together after completing the Ashes whitewash of England 5-0 at the SCG in 2008, or when Parramatta legends Mick Cronin and Ray Price finished their rugby league careers together with a 1986 Grand Final win over Canterbury.

A big crowd was at the Valley last year to witness Winx’s historic fourth Cox Plate win. Picture: Alex Coppel

The Australian Turf Club has adopted this theme to promote Winx's swan song campaign, comparing her with national sporting legends Sir Donald Bradman, Rod Laver, Cathy Freeman and Ian Thorpe and using the slogan for her races: "Witness sporting immortality."

"Winx is something very special and our generation is fortunate enough to be able to see her race,'' ATC chief executive Jamie Barkley said earlier this week.

"A lot of people in Australia can associate with our great sporting champions and Winx is in that category now. We want to urge people to come out and see this once-in-a-lifetime horse.''

She is rated at $1.09 with TAB Fixed Odds price assessors to extend her famous winning streak in the Apollo Stakes.

She has won 29 races in succession and remained unbeaten for nearly four years.

Her opposition includes Happy Clapper, who has finished second to Winx in three Group 1 races, Unforgotten, Aloisia and Tom Melbourne.

The champion mare gets a wash following a gallop. Picture: AAP

There are some punters willing to invest big money on Winx and already TAB has taken wagers of $150,000 at $1.10 and $40,000 at $1.12 to win tomorrow's race.

Winx's longevity and peerless form over such an extended period has earned her worldwide recognition.

Her 2018 achievements included the title of World's Best Racehorse (an award she holds jointly with English galloper Cracksman) and the Secretariat Vox Populi Award for the most popular racehorse in the world.

"For whatever reason she keeps running consistently well to this very high level,'' Waller said.

"Her longevity is partly because she is not putting herself under the same pressure most racehorses put themselves under.

"She is winning with a bit of dominance, winning with a bit in hand, so she doesn't have to go home and rest for days on end to make sure she recovers.''

Winx with connections Patricia and Peter Tighe, strapper Umut Odemislioglu, and Debbie and Paul Kepitis and her four Cox Plates. Picture: Getty Images

Waller's management of Winx during her 29-race winning streak has also contributed to the champion mare's ability to continually race at a very high level.

"We haven't overloaded Winx and her owners are fantastic,'' the trainer said, explaining the mare has mainly had race campaigns restricted to just four starts before she is sent back to the spelling paddock.

"She has about six weeks off and then has a gradual build-up again,'' Waller said.

Waller and the owners made the decision not to send Winx overseas to race and this has also extended her career.

Winx, a rising eight-year-old, is obviously gifted with extraordinary talent but maintains a fierce competitive streak.

All the early signs indicate age hasn't caught up with Winx just yet.

"She wants to race,'' Kepitis said.

"Mares can tell you they don't want to race but she still wants to race

"When she is in the spelling paddock, she tells them at the farm she has had enough of this standing around wants to do a bit of work.

"When she is doing those sorts of things and Chris is seeing what he has been seeing in trackwork all these years from her we will go on one race at a time.''

Winx still has the desire to race. Picture: AAP

Tighe said if Waller or jockey Hugh Bowman sense Winx is not her invincible self then retirement would be immediate.

"It is all up to Winx,'' Tighe said.

"As long as she is racing in good form and she shows us she still wants to keep racing we will go on for a bit longer on this journey. We will let her tell us (when it is time).

"The comeback is the Apollo Stakes and if everything goes to plan (tomorrow) then we will take it one race at a time.''

Winx has been so great for so long, her owners and their trainer won't start their mighty mare just for the sake of it.

If the unthinkable happens and Winx is beaten on her merits on Saturday, then it is doubtful the great mare will be asked to continue with her autumn campaign, risking more defeats.

Because Winx is not just a racehorse, she is more than that. She has become a national sporting icon.

"We will never go a race too far,'' Kepitis said.