Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BE PREPARED: The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right emergency service to help you.
BE PREPARED: The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right emergency service to help you. Julia Whitwell
News

The eight questions you'll be asked when you call 000

Matt Collins
by
10th May 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 11th May 2019 11:41 AM

YOU can never be fully prepared when you witness or are involved in an emergency situation.

While no one wants to be embroiled in a potentially fatal or dangerous event, it is important to have an understanding of what is involved should the unlikely occur.

The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right emergency service to help you.

Triple zero calls are free of charge and can be made from mobile phones, home or work phones or pay phones.

When you dial Triple Zero (000) you will first hear the recorded message, 'you have dialled emergency triple zero. Your call is being connected.'

An operator will ask you if you need Police, Fire or Ambulance.

When calling Queensland Ambulance Service in an emergency, remain calm and speak clearly.

Do not hang up until told to do so.

QAS will ask you the following questions.

1. Exact address of the emergency?

E.g. House/flat/business/road junction/landmark/jurisidction/GPS coordinates.

Use the Emergency + smartphone app to determine your GPS co-ordinates .

Go to www.triplezero.gov.au for more on this.

2. Phone number you are calling from?

3. What happened?

4. Are you with the patient now?

5. How many people are hurt or sick?

6. How old is the patient?

7. Is he/she awake (conscious)?

8. Is he/she breathing?

The operator may give you first-aid advice while the ambulance is on its way.

Do not hang up until the operator tells you to.

You may need to hold the line until an ambulance arrives.

Callers with hearing or speech impairments can call the one zero six (106) text-based emergency call service using a text phone.

More Stories

ambulance editors picks eight questions emergency fire police qas qfes qps triple 000 triple zero
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Why Little Bloom Room has it's own store now

    premium_icon Why Little Bloom Room has it's own store now

    Business Business has been blooming in the Gladstone florist's new location in the lead up to Mother's Day.

    • 11th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Funds injection promises to make festival even better

    premium_icon Funds injection promises to make festival even better

    News Committee president has big plans for Under The Trees.

    Council knocks back $200,000 polo sponsorship request

    premium_icon Council knocks back $200,000 polo sponsorship request

    News But the gate isn't completely closed on bringing the event to town.

    Free monthly sexual health clinic opens in Gladstone

    premium_icon Free monthly sexual health clinic opens in Gladstone

    Health It was set up in response to the increasing need for the service