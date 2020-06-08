The eerie scene left in aftermath of fatal crash
PIECES of shattered glass, tyre tracks and an array of floral tributes is all that is left at the scene of a horrific crash site where four teenagers lost their lives.
Bunches of flowers sat propped against a power box at Bayswater Rd this morning, just metres from where the alleged stolen car lost control and smashed into a traffic light.
Balloons, flowers and handwritten messages shared heartfelt stories of the lost children, who were aged between 14 and 18 years old.
The crash happened early Sunday morning and has sent shockwaves around the community.
Traffic darted around the memorial at peak hour, but the eerie site stood out with passers-by taking a glance from their cars.
The force of the impact was clear on the traffic pole and patches of blood stained the road.
The 14-year-old driver of the car survived the crash and has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, among other offences.