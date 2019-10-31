The Edge restaurant goes into liquidation

A ROCKHAMPTON family company that operated a restaurant along the riverfront has been placed into liquidation.

Merlot Gordon Pty Ltd was the last company that held the lease for the restaurant at The Edge apartments on Victoria Parade and is amid two lawsuits in the Supreme Court regarding rent owed and alleged negligence by Merlot Gordon's solicitors when the company took over the lease in March 2017.

Merlot Gordon is owned by Mark, Alexander and Aaron Gordon, with the company registered as being in Frenchville.

They engaged Olsen Lawyers when they acquired the business from I&H Jones Pty Ltd who had signed the original lease on January 19, 2016 for a 10-year period.

Court documents show the first year of the lease cost $182,000. The restaurant is still advertised to be leased, with the annual cost now down to $70,000.

The Edge owners Rina Lim Siew Wan and Jordan Neo Beng Chye took back possession of the restaurant on October 3 last year changing the locks and hiring cleaning services for the premises.

The owners filed a claim for past and future rent of nearly $2 million with Supreme Court Justice Graeme Crow following a hearing in May, ordering Merlot Gordon pay $128,175.56 in outstanding rent, costs involved in terminating the lease, interest and court costs.

The hearing in May included an application to the court that proceedings involving Merlot Gordon, The Edge owners and third party Olsen Lawyers be transferred to Brisbane where legal representatives for two of the parties were based. Justice Crow ordered the two lawsuits be listed for trial on October 29 in Rockhampton, with mediation between the three parties to be conducted on or before September 30.

However, file updates online show neither mediation sessions resulted in any agreements coming to fruition.

Merlot Gordon company members resolved the company be wound up and appoint a liquidator - Rodgers Reidy - at a general meeting on October 23.

Rodgers Reidy's Senior Manager Doug Paterson told The Morning Bulletin the court matters were not in limbo as a result of the liquidation.

He said there were three options liquidators were now considering - to continue, discontinue or assign the court matters to another party to handle.