The Eagles show will rock your weekend

BLAST FROM PAST: The Ultimate Eagles Experience is heading to Gladstone on Saturday to perform.

THE iconic American rock band formed in the 70s may not be heading for Gladstone, but the next best thing is.

The Ultimate Eagles Experience tribute show founder Whalen Hughes said he never imagined he would have a career impersonating the band he has loved since he was 15 years of age.

Starting the tribute band with two mates, the trio went through a three-month auditioning process where they chose the remaining members of their version of The Eagles.

"We probably went through about 18 guitar players before we ended up with the two final guys in the band,” Hughes said.

"Each player has to have a vocal ability as well. The Eagles had a lot of harmonies, not only were they good guitar players but also decent vocalists.”

Having only been together since last June, Hughes said the band had spent the past six months rehearsing before they started live shows.

"It's been really good,” he said. "The crowd response has been great and the people appreciate it.”

Spending about three times each week perfecting their performances, Hughes said a lot of time went into researching the band and studying the songs.

"Especially with The Eagles, there is so much harmony work,” he said.

"We study the finer details and recreate that sound.”

With months of research came the appreciation of just how difficult it was to master The Eagles' complex songs.

"You hear them on the radio and assume you can play it, you don't hear the nitty gritty of a song ... it's hard,” Hughes said.

"They're not just a song, like Lying Eyes goes for nearly seven minutes. It's a story you have to put across in the right way. You can't get up and play, you have to learn the song.”

The tribute show has just started on-stage performances and Hughes said the audience reactions had been very positive.

"People really appreciate the music of The Eagles,” he said.

Understanding and enjoying the intricacies of the songwriting and the harmonies were something Hughes said he had always appreciated.

.

Bringing the popular rock band back to life through their hits from the 70s to late 90s and early 2000s, the leading man said there was more to The Eagles than their looks.

"It's not a Kiss show that's image-based, it's music-based,” Hughes said.

"The songs are very much storytelling songs. It's really important in that perspective ... it's not about getting dressed up like an ABBA show.”

The Ultimate Eagles Experience tribute show will perform on Saturday from 8pm at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.