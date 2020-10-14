The downfall of a Bilo man who dealt meth to feed addiction

Jason Karl Arnold Pitman pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Supreme Court on October 12 to one count each of trafficking a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils. Picture: Contributed

Jason Karl Arnold Pitman pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Supreme Court on October 12 to one count each of trafficking a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils. Picture: Contributed

A GOOD citizen who was doing well in his life became trapped in a downward spiral of drug abuse after trying methamphetamine following the breakdown of a relationship and a motorbike accident.

Jason Karl Arnold Pitman, 31, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Supreme Court on October 12 to one count each of trafficking a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils.

Justice Graeme Crow read the facts surrounding the charges to the court.

The court heard that between May 16 and August 21, 2019 Pitman trafficked meth in Biloela, where he had a customer base of about four to five people and primarily dealt one point for $50.

On June 7, 2019 police executed a search warrant at the address of an associate of Pitman, where they found a mobile phone containing numerous messages between Pitman and the associate regarding Pitman supplying meth.

On August 20, 2019 police executed a search warrant at Pitman’s address, where they found two clip seal bags containing 0.3g and 0.1g of meth, as well as a number of empty clip seal bags, two sets of scales and three glass pipes.

Pitman was arrested and interviewed by police, who he told he was a meth user and had purchased one to two grams each month and packaged the drug into smaller amounts to regulate his usage.

Pitman initially denied any involvement, however, when confronted with messages between himself and his associate he eventually admitted to selling meth to the associate as well as another three or four unnamed people for the past couple of months.

He told police he was selling meth to feed his own habit and pay off a debt.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Sutton said the offences were detected prior to Pitman’s admissions, but added it was his admissions that gave rise to the higher criminality.

“He should receive benefit, however, they are not the kind of admissions that would give rise to a discount,” Mr Sutton said.

Barrister Tom Polley said his client had no criminal history and up until the age of 28, criminal activity had not been part of his life.

“He was a hard worker working in his trade, he was in a relationship – he was doing well in all aspects of his life,” Mr Polley said.

“He had a breakup in a six-and-a-half-year relationship in 2018 followed by a serious motorbike accident where he received injuries and was unable to work.

“Just prior to the motorbike accident and just after the relationship breakup he tried meth for the first time. He didn’t use it much during that time but after coming off the pain killers he found meth was a good substitute in helping to be pain free. Unfortunately, a habit has developed from there.”

He said his client had co-operated “wholeheartedly” with police, giving them the duration, frequency and number of customers.

“He gave them the evidence to charge him with trafficking as opposed to supplies,” he said.

“There is a high level of co-operation for him to receive a discount.”

Justice Crow said, while Pitman did make “significant” admissions to police, they were not of a level that would allow a discount.

Pitman was sentenced to three years prison with a parole release date of February 11, 2021. Criminal convictions were recorded, and the property was forfeited to the Crown.