The Dock creates degustation menu for a festive July

STYLISH: Chef Alex Unsworth with one of the creations that may be included in the degustation dinner.

STYLISH: Chef Alex Unsworth with one of the creations that may be included in the degustation dinner. Mike Richards GLA090718DOCK

IT TAKES a lot of work to put together a sophisticated degustation menu but the chefs at The Dock enjoy the challenge.

Yesterday The Dock's owner, Jeremy Hastings, had the first tasting for the degustation dinner to be held later this month, which had five courses including one dessert plate.

"The reason why degustation works is we source as much local fresh produce as we can," he said.

"It's not for everyone though."

Mr Hastings first decided to try a degustation menu at the restaurant and bar last year and said it had sold out well in advance.

He said it was all about quality, and hand-made creations. For example last year the chefs created an orange blossom dessert featuring rosemary water.

The rosemary flowers were pressed at The Dock to extract the oil.

A potential dish - seafood like you haven't seen it before. Mike Richards GLA090718DOCK

Head chef Jason Love has been at The Dock since it opened a year and half ago.

"It takes a couple of months (to create a degustation menu)," he said.

Chef Alex Unsworth said he enjoyed creating a degustation menu.

"You get to experiment more and make something unique," he said.

"It's a bit more out there, more creative, it's really fun.

"We get all the kinks out and have it come out beautiful at the end."

Christmas in July Degustation is on July 27.

Visit The Dock for tickets.