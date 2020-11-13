Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
In an unprecedented year full of hardship and loss, there’s something we need now more than ever – and it’s happening today, says Stephanie Bedo.
In an unprecedented year full of hardship and loss, there’s something we need now more than ever – and it’s happening today, says Stephanie Bedo.
Lifestyle

'The day we need now more than ever'

by Stephanie Bedo
13th Nov 2020 6:54 AM

If there's one thing the world needs now more than ever, it's cheer.

After a tumultuous year that kicked off with the devastating Australian bushfires and continued with the coronavirus pandemic, people are looking for ways to lift their spirits.

Today is a day which should do just that.

While kindness should be carried out every day, World Kindness Day is being promoted in Australia as a mission to set a new world record of 20,000 kind acts logged in one single day.

"We want Aussies to spread a new kind of virus, kindness," said The Kindness Factory founder Kath Koschel.

"Kindness doesn't need to be a grand gesture; the smallest act can have the greatest impact on someone's life."

RELATED: Victorian mum shares 'incredible' act of kindness

Kath Koschel is promoting World Kindness Day.
Kath Koschel is promoting World Kindness Day.

 

She’s asking people to log their kind act today on social media. Picture: Tim Hunter
She’s asking people to log their kind act today on social media. Picture: Tim Hunter

The former NSW elite cricketer was left paralysed after being hit by a drunk driver and was told she would never walk again.

But not only did she defy the odds and teach herself how to walk again, she came face-to-face with the drunk driver in court - and she offered him a lift home.

It's the kind of kindness she has since committed her life to.

 

Your kind act could be as simple as writing a nice letter. Picture: Tim Hunter
Your kind act could be as simple as writing a nice letter. Picture: Tim Hunter

The Kindness Factory is a not-for-profit organisation aimed at inspiring people to be kind, to reach out for help, to stay connected with others, exercise resilience and treat the planet with dignity and respect.

"We've seen countless examples including people buying strangers coffee, mowing a neighbour's lawn through to someone giving away a car," Ms Koschel said.

"Humans have a huge capacity to be kind - this year has shown that we need to shine a light on kindness now more than ever."

You can log your act of kindness today, using social media hashtag #onesmallact #20kin2020 or visit the Kindness Factory website

 

Originally published as The day we need now more than ever

More Stories

bushfires coronavirus world kindness day

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Premium Content Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Crime The man with a history of rape, wilful exposure and assaults occasioning bodily harm has been named a danger to the community.

        Sex offender failed to report he was staying with boy, 12

        Premium Content Sex offender failed to report he was staying with boy, 12

        Crime The indiscretions came to light after the man failed to report two new tattoos.

        Teen boy on bike injured in car collision

        Premium Content Teen boy on bike injured in car collision

        News Paramedics were called to a traffic crash at West Gladstone on Thursday afternoon.

        25+ PHOTOS: Gladstone celebrates NAIDOC Week 2020

        Premium Content 25+ PHOTOS: Gladstone celebrates NAIDOC Week 2020

        News The Gladstone community filled Barney Point Park today to celebrate NAIDOC Week...