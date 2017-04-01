Dark future for Gladstone's favourite Thai Van

COUNCIL BACKFLIP: Pon Creasey is upset that council have told her to stop trading in her current location.

Our region's popular Thai Van has been forced to overcome another hurdle since opening last year.

Cook Pon Creasey said the future of the van looked dim if their rent was increased.

With rent currently sitting at $150 per week for their location next to Feedbarn on Dawson Rd, Ms Creasey said they might have to pay $600 a week in the near future.

"The pool shop is offering (the landlord) $600 to rent the shed to use for pool supplies," she said.

"I have to put more food on my menu ... or I'm in the dark."

Ms Creasey said she would also have to increase the prices of her dishes to make ends meet.

"It's getting harder and harder," she said.

"I don't want to lose my business because my partner went broke.

"Maybe I'll put (prices) up $1 or $2 for each dish because I have to pay rent and hopefully customers can understand and it's not too expensive."

With new additions to the menu including sweet and sour fish, omelette, roast duck noodles and beef salad, the cook hopes customers will enjoy the new options.

Ms Creasey said she was thinking of opening seven days a week after business slowed when the van moved from their original location at Phillip St.

"That's why I try hard to sell more food to keep this place," she said.

Although the rent could possibly increase, Ms Creasey said their landlord had been very supportive of the business.

"We'll get there slowly ... just make sure people see us," she said.

The landlord could not be contacted for comment.