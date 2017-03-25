Gladstone residents urged to collect mail they weren't told had arrived

An Australia Post spokesman said they were aware of the issue.

IF YOU had a parcel awaiting collection at a Gladstone post office in the last couple of weeks and didn't know it, you're not alone.

A number of residents have reported receiving 'urgent reminder' notifications, telling them their mail would soon be returned to the sender if not collected.

However, they had not received intial notifications they had any mail awaiting collection.

Normally an initial notification slip would be left at the door or in the mail box, and depending on a person's Australia Post communication preferences, they may received a text message and email as well.

Residents have complained about not knowing mail they were waiting for, and urgently needed, was just sitting at the post office.

They're not able to track the items with a tracking number unless the sender provided one.

A staff member at Gladstone South Post Office said they prepare final notices, but other notifications were out of local post offices' control.

She said local workers advised people to call the Australia Post customer service number, 13 76 78, and make a complaint.

However a spokesman for Australia Post said they were aware of the issue and it should now be resolved.

"Australia Post apologises that a small number of customers received final notice cards on delivery," the spokesman said.

"We have now rectified this situation and encourage customers with enquiries about their mail delivery to contact us directly on 13 POST or online at auspost.com.au/help."