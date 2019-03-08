The CQ media personality set to inspire our next generation

COMING HOME: Anna Daniels will return to Central Queensland when she speaks in Gladstone on Sunday, at Zonta's International Women's Day breakfast.

COMING HOME: Anna Daniels will return to Central Queensland when she speaks in Gladstone on Sunday, at Zonta's International Women's Day breakfast. Contributed

MEDIA personality Anna Daniels says she wants to empower women when she travels to Gladstone on Sunday as part of International Women's Day celebrations.

The Rockhampton woman will be guest speaker for Zonta Club of Gladstone's IWD breakfast, where she will speak about her rise through the media and writing industries.

The 38-year-old said it was important for successful women to give back to their communities and she hoped her stories of achievement resonated with young women.

"I know that as a young girl I was inspired by women who were achieving amazing things," she said.

"I remember I used to idolise Susie O'Neill because I was a swimmer, and I just used to think she was amazing in the way she was so humble and presented herself.

"I think one of the greatest things for me is being able to have a chat and demonstrate that you can come from anywhere and achieve whatever you put your mind to.

"Growing up in a regional area is no barrier to reaching the pinnacles you want to reach."

Anna's parents were pharmacists.

She described herself as "the black sheep of the family", considering her four siblings followed their parents down the health industry pathway.

Anna attended Queensland University of Technology, where she studied journalism and creative writing, after finishing her schooling at Rockhampton's The Cathedral College.

Anna Daniels will speak in Gladstone on Sunday. Contributed

Her biggest break came after a failed interview with Russell Crowe in the Capella Highlands in 2004 won the ABC comedy segment of the year award.

The segment was the catalyst for Anna to merge humour and storytelling with her career.

She has since worked for ABC TV, Channel 7 and The Project, and recently been short-listed for a Vogel Award for her debut novel, Girl in Between.

Anna paid credit to supportive colleagues and women who had helped her achieve success.

"I've had a lot of supportive colleagues and what I'll touch on on Sunday is the empowering way women can support other women to achieve their dreams," she said.

"I've had a lot of strong female role models growing up in my mum and grandma, and going through the different things I've done in journalism there's always been strong support of women.

"There's also been strong supportive men as well, so it hasn't always been women, but I think it's important to have support from both genders across everything."