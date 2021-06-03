‘The cost worries me’: Boyle unsure on Olympic bid

Three-time Olympic sprinter Raelene Boyle says she has mixed feelings about the possibility of a Brisbane Games in 2032. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Former sprinter Raelene Boyle says she has mixed feelings about the possibility of an Olympic Games in her own backyard.

The three-time Olympian and Buderim resident said the Games would come at a huge cost to the host nation and wasn't sure they represented value for money.

Brisbane is in the box seat to host the 2032 Games alongside the Sunshine and Gold Coasts as a joint southeast bid.

Boyle said the Games were too big with sports clambering over one another for a slice of Olympic exposure.

"I'm 50/50," Boyle said.

"It's a huge cost, and Covid-19 hasn't helped.

But she acknowledged the benefits of better infrastructure and jobs its construction created.

"I just think the Olympics has gotten too big," she said.

"I personally like to have a host city, not a state."

Raelene Boyle says she is unconvinced the cost of hosting an Olympic Games represents value for money. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Boyle said the Games should solely for sports which did not gain daily exposure.

"There's too many sports, to me the Olympics are track and field, swimming, hockey, these sports which don't get much airplay outside of an Olympics or Commonwealth year," Boyle said, ahead of celebrating her 70th birthday in a major fundraising event for Bloomhill Cancer Care.

"Now we are getting golf, all these other sports, even Aussie Rules are trying to get in."

She said those sports had their own arena and daily exposure.

"Leave the Olympics to the athletes (who don't get exposure)."

Raelene Boyle competes in 1969.

Boyle represented Australia in the 1968 Games in Mexico City, the 1972 Games in Munich and the 1976 Games in Montreal.

She won two silver medals in the 200m sprint and another silver in the 100m.

In her last Games, she was given the honour of being flag bearer for the opening ceremony.

"I won medals and I carried the flag and led the team out into the stadium in Montreal, so I had some really nice honours," she said.

"I went through in the Games as an interesting time of political unrest, but everyone saw the significance of the Games.

"I was a kid who had no interest in politics, but I realised competing at 17 how small the world was and how significant the Games are.

"So if we do get them, I am sure it will go well, but the cost of it worries me."