ICE ICE BABY: Zac Green, Bridget Shaw and Cooper Rigby at the Gladstone Ice Skating Rink.
The coolest place in Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
OUTSIDE may be hot but at the Gladstone Ice Skating rink the temperature is perfect.

The rink has returned for a sixh year at the Kirkwood shopping centre, with the first session this afternoon.

Managers Leanne and Jason Buchholz couldn’t be more excited to see families back on the ice for the start of the summer holidays.

“It’s great fun for the whole family, anyone from about the age of one,” Mrs Buchholz said. “If they can walk they can give it a go.”

She said the rink had always been popular.

“Towards the end of the holidays it just goes crazy,” she said.

Entry for ages 1–17 is $16 and for adults $20.

The rink is now until January 25, with four sessions Sunday–Thursday and five on Fridays and Saturdays. Sessions do fill up so to avoid disappointment phone ahead on 0412 344 941. For session times, visit Gladstone Ice Skating on Facebook.

