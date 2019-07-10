The conversation that could solve cold case murder

A WITNESS claims a triple murderer dubbed the Angel of Death once declared a missing man "wouldn't be talking to anybody any more" after he vanished - and police say one conversation in a footy dressing room could be key to putting the killer away.

In the early 1960s, O'Dempsey - who has been dubbed the Angel of Death - worked on the construction of the Leslie Dam near Warwick where he befriended co-worker Mr Allen.

Raymond Vincent Allen.

Mr Allen would later assist police in relation to the robbery of two jewellery stores near Warwick.

Police questioned him in 1964 and he agreed to give evidence against O'Dempsey in court.

But he disappeared and the charges against O'Dempsey were dropped.

Mr Allen, 22, was working as a railway labourer at Karara, near Warwick, when he vanished on April 18, 1964.

He was last seen in Grafton St, Warwick, getting into a maroon Holden vehicle with a white roof.

Mr Allen was due to play for Eastern Suburbs Rugby League team the next day.

Homicide squad Detective Inspector Damien Hansen yesterday said police wanted to speak to a member of the public who spoke to a football team player in the dressing room on Sunday, April 19, 1964.

"That conversation concerned what we believe is the murder of Mr Allen," he said.

"And we ask that anyone who has any knowledge of that conversation or was present that day to make contact with us."

Detective Inspector Damien Hansen at the press conference announcing the $250,000 reward for information relating to the murder of 22-year-old Vincent Raymond Allen in 1964. Picture: AAP/Darren England

Det Insp Hansen said police had a person of interest but declined to reveal who it was.

In 1980 a joint inquest was held into the disappearance of the McCulkins, Mr Allen and prostitute Margaret Ward.

Mrs McCulkin's husband Billy McCulkin spoke at the inquest about a conversation he claimed to have had with O'Dempsey over a drink in a hotel in 1974 when the gangland figure talked about putting people in a dam at Warwick.

"He made a statement to me that there was a person in Warwick or near Warwick … that wouldn't be talking to the police any more," Mr McCulkin told the inquest.

"I asked what he meant by that and his reply was, 'old Vince (Tommy Allen) won't be talking to anybody any more'."

The coroner was unable to find how or where Mr Allen died.

"The cause of his disappearance would seem to be directly linked to the fact that he was required to give evidence against Vincent O'Dempsey in a criminal proceeding, and there is ample evidence of a motive for his death,'' the coroner said at the time.

At the time of his disappearance Mr Allen was described as being a flamboyant man who wore "loud shirts" and leopard skin pants.

He was described as a member of the "bodgie cult" who talked tough.

He was said to be about 160cm tall, with fair hair and blue eyes, large, protruding ears and a nose slightly bent to the left.

Mr Allen had a scar between his eyes, above his nose.

He had a tattoo on his right arm of a girl's head in a heart with an arrow.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said cold case detectives would never give up and appealed for people to come forward and "let justice be done" for Allen, his family and friends.

The reward also offers an indemnity from prosecution for any accomplice who did not commit the crime.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000