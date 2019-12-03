The competition has been close throughout the year: Khanacross organiser said

MOTORSPORT: Central Coast Car Club Gladstone event co-ordinator Jamie Overend says it has been a successful 2019 season.

Khanacross competition to expand next year

Benaraby round to see number of drivers from regional areas

Round four of the Dirt Khanacross Series wrapped up the season last weekend with 26 entries.

The drivers will have to wait to see who won which division.

“Winners for each class will be calculated from a points schedule and awarded at the club’s annual general meeting early in the new year,” Overend said.

He said there were a few in contention for awards.

“Consistency has seen a number of drivers perform well throughout 2019, including Peter Bugeja in the Polaris RZR1000 SXS, Paul Murfet in the Subaru Liberty RS, Mark Boyd in the Chrysler Lancer, Arron Crowhurst in the Subaru Liberty AWD, Alan Prisgrove entertaining in the Ford Falcon V8 Ute, Brenden Forrest in the Hyundai Accent and father-and-son duo Jake and Kobi Martin in the Mitsubishi Mirage,” Overend said.

“Driver numbers have consistently been in the mid-20s for each round and looks to be well supported next year, with a proposed interclub challenge with the Rocky Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club.”

Overend said there was a variety of vehicles used in competition throughout the season, ranging from Hyundai Excel, Commodore and Falcon utes, to rally cars, off-road buggies, Patrols and Polaris side-by-sides.

“The competition has been close throughout the year, with the frontrunners only separated by seconds across each round,” he said.

“The camaraderie among the drivers has been a highlight.”

Overend praised all the volunteers as the club geared up for a busy 2020 season.