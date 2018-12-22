Menu
The days are getting longer and the weather is warming up.
News

The Christmas Day forecast for Gladstone

22nd Dec 2018 2:00 PM
IT'S BEGINNING to look like a typical Queensland Christmas, with sunshine forecast for the big day in the Gladstone region.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a partly cloudy day, with temperatures expected to reach 30C.

They have forecast a slight chance of showers for Christmas Day, predicted to be around 4mm.

However, you might want to think about having an indoor feast over this weekend, as storms are predicted for both Saturday and Sunday.

For today, the Bureau forecasts a chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe, in the afternoon or evening with a maximum temperature of 33C. For the morning, they are predicting 10mm of rain.

On Sunday, thunderstorms remain in the forecast, with temperatures slightly cooling down to 30C. Winds are predicted to be 25-40km/h in an easterly direction.

A moist and unstable air mass is the cause of these thunderstorms.

"The surface trough should extend from the northwest of the state to the southeast,” the Bureau said.

It'll clear up on Christmas Eve, with the Bureau predicting sunshine and a maximum temperature of 30C.

Mark Zita

Gladstone Observer

