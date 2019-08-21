The chicken nuggets you should never eat

KAREENA Rodwell was working at a department store when she first started making handmade soaps a decade ago.

"I worked in shoes, handbags, hosiery and jewellery, and I was selling my soaps at markets until it got big enough to help support me," she said.

The Morayfield mum started her business - My Soap - by making normal bars of soap with a decorative top and a swirl through them.

"Everybody started saying how much they looked like cakes. So then I started doing cupcakes and cheesecakes and big slices of wedding cake," she said.

The success of her business meant she could give up her day job, allowing her to make soap all week and sell them at markets on weekends.

Then she started branching out into soap that looks like fast food.

Even the wildlife has been fooled by Kareena Rodwell's fast food soap designs.

"I've got a house full of boys and they wanted something they could use, so I started doing chicken nuggets, because that was all my youngest boy would eat," she said.

She also started whipping up soaps that look like steak, hamburgers and chips.

"My husband had a heart attack so he wasn't allowed to have his steak, chips, fried tomato and egg anymore, so that was just to rub in his face a little bit," she said.

A hamburger and serve of chips - all made of soap.

"I also do avocado and tomato on toast."

Ms Rodwell said the nuggets and chips are among her most popular designs, and are often confused for the real deal.

"I had a fellow chuck them in the bin," she said.

Owner of My Soap Kareena Rodwell.

"We've had a lot of people tell us that somebody had left their lunch on our stand."

At a recent festival, one woman picked up one of the fast food soaps and threw it away.

"A lady came over and said 'I just wanted to tell you that some dirty b@stard has put their lunch on your stand, so I've put it in the garden'," Ms Rodwell said.

"We just cracked up. She was so embarrassed when we told her they were soap. But they're the best."

But the ultimate compliment came from a magpie who tried to make off with one of her soap chips.

"The first time I really felt like I'd done a good job was when a magpie came back and kept stealing chips off my stand," she said.

"We were chasing this bird trying to get the chips back off him, but he kept coming back."

