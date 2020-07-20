Menu
Sean Ross Radel pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: iStock
Crime

The cheeky spot this 24yo stashed his drugs

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailmercury.com.au
20th Jul 2020 6:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN police approached a vehicle at Blacks Beach, Sean Ross Radel shoved his drug stash the only place he could think - down the front of his pants.

When speaking with officers, Radel's hands were shaking and another occupant in the car was sweaty, even though the weather was cool.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard police then suspected they had dangerous drugs - and they were right.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said a clip seal bag holding 2.59 grams of green leafy material that smelled like marijuana was stashed down the front of his shorts.

He admitted it was marijuana.

Radel pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs on March 20 this year.

The court heard the 24 year old, who is currently unemployed, was eligible for drug diversion - which meant he would be released on a good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded.

Radel must not commit an offence during the period of the order and must also take part in a drug assessment and education session.

He was placed on a $450 four-month good behaviour bond.

