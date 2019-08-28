The cheeky grin that won the hearts of Gladdy's dog lovers

CHEEKY SMILE: Marley-Jay was voted as Gladstone's cheekiest canine in a recent online poll

A MINATURE fox terrier has taken out the title of Gladstone's Cheekiest Canine.

Marley-Jay won our online poll with 30 per cent of the vote up against 29 other cheeky dogs from across the region.

Owner Janelle Lawson said Marley-Jay was special to her family.

"We got her when she was just a little puppy and she has grown with me and our family as it has expanded with the birth of our twins,” Ms Lawson said.

"She loves everyone she meets.”

Marley-Jay is described as a gentle dog who loves a good belly rub and pats.

"She's always excited to see us and whenever you're down that cheeky grin always picks you up again,” Ms Lawson said.

Marley-Jay's cheeky grin has captured the hearts of Ms Lawson and her family.

The pup takes full advantage of that smile when she wants to get her way.

"Marley-Jay has a cheeky nature where she likes to sit next to the treats and look cute in hopes that whoever walks past will give her a sneaky treat,” Ms Lawson said.

Marley-Jay also enjoys a game of hide and seek, however, Ms Lawson has a simple way to track down her dog.

"Marley-Jay leaves her feet sticking out so that she can definitely be found,” she said.

"Her undeniable love for us is what makes us happy!”

A full gallery of all 102 entries for Gladstone's Cheekiest Canine can be viewed on The Observer's website.