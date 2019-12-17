The cheats, chumps and f**king dogs of Fortitude Valley

It started out with revellers filled with festive cheer and ended in drunken mayhem with fights, undignified vomits into bins and tears.

Fortitude Valley was all hustle and bustle on Saturday night as crowds gathered in and around the Brunswick Street Mall with high Christmas spirits.

But then it quickly deteriorated into alcohol-fuelled mayhem - undignified vomits, brawls and tears.

People flocked in all directions towards bars and clubs and while most set out for a hassle-free night, trouble could be found around every corner.

The first arrest heard muffled screams come from the back of a paddy wagon at around 9.30pm leaving a man's wallet and a single shoe on the footpath.

"You f**king dogs," his voice shrieked as he kicked the police wagon door which forced the shackles to jolt.

One reveller walks proudly while being led by police in Fortitude Valley. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

As the night carried on, drunken antics became more prominent - the first to hit the deck was a young woman who struggled to hold her own head up around 11:30pm.

She sat perched up against a bin and spewed into a gutter before two chaplains came to her aid.

A friend lends a hand to a girl as she vomits while leaning against a bin. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

The alcohol did not discriminate, as a young man found himself in an incredibly similar situation only minutes later.

The poor guy ended up getting closely acquainted with the bin. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

The clock struck midnight as a security guard pushed through the heavy crowd to catch up with a group of women after a suspected fight.

One woman stood against a wall crying with cuts on her face while another faced police with claims that the altercation was not her fault.

"My dad's a detective, do you really think I would do that?" she shouted.

A woman has an animated chat with police. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Just before 12.30am paramedics pulled up outside a cabaret club where a man was found incoherent.

"I don't want to go to hospital, I need to get my stuff back," he said.

He was later spotted wandering the streets with friends.

"Where's my phone?," he yelled.

An injured reveller is led away by police. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

The large police presence was no mistake, as extra patrols guarded the streets, a Queensland Police spokesperson said they had no choice but to prepare for the craziness that comes with Christmas.

"Police will be conducting proactive patrols of the Safe Night Precincts and will not tolerate

any kind of violent or anti-social behaviour," A Queensland Police spokesperson said.

The Courier-Mail witnessed five arrests in the Valley from 9pm to 2am.

Another man is handcuffed by police. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Two young men were among those arrested, as they found themselves handcuffed outside mega club Prohibition at around 12.30am.

A man in a green shirt stood calmly, handcuffed by police, while others shouted abuse after a suspected fight.

"You cheated, own up to it, you can't deny it," one yelled as his female friend stood crying nearby.

Paramedics help a man. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

"It's going to be cold in the watch-house brother," one bystander provoked.

Queensland Police have worked hard to ensure a safe environment this holiday season.

"Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings. If you feel threatened or find yourself in an

uncomfortable situation, leave immediately and go to a place where you feel safe," a Queensland Police spokesperson said.

"Ultimately, we just want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday."

Good spot for a nap. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Another man sits in the paddywagon. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

A pucker for the camera before jumping in the paddywagon. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

A man speaks with police. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Whoopsy daisy. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Gosling