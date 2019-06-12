Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay State High School v The Cathedral College in the Aaron Payne Cup at Mackay's Junior Rugby League Fields.
Mackay State High School v The Cathedral College in the Aaron Payne Cup at Mackay's Junior Rugby League Fields. Zizi Averill
Rugby League

The Cathedral College has reached semi-finals

NICK KOSSATCH
by
12th Jun 2019 2:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Gladstone Valleys player Jackson Warde and Gladstone Brothers product Carsen Huth played their part for The Cathedral College in the Aaron Payne Cup.

The college made the semi-final stage of the prestigious schoolboys' competition and will take on Ignatius Park in July in Townsville.

College beat Mackay 24-10 on Tuesday but lost to Ignatius Park in the final minor round match 33-0 this morning.

The win against Mackay meant that College had already qualified for the semi-final stage.

STEAMING THROUGH: Jackson Warde played a key role for The Cathedral College in its win against Mackay on Tuesday. INSET: Carsen Huth.
STEAMING THROUGH: Jackson Warde played a key role for The Cathedral College in its win against Mackay on Tuesday. INSET: Carsen Huth. Zizi Averill

College coach Mick Busby was pleased with the Mackay game but said there was plenty to work on from the game against Ignatius Park before the teams meet again.

"Carsen Huth was one of our better players against Ignatius and was good defensively,” Busby said.

"But Jackson Warde didn't play (against Ignatius Park) because he had a back spasm.”

Busby said College were well beaten around the rucks against Ignatius.

"We had a couple of players out but we have no excuses and we played well in patches,” he said.

"We'll learn from that for when we play them again in July.”

Warde will be back for that and Busby was excited with what Warde offered the team.

"Jackson was always thereabouts and he is an outstanding player and an explosive player,” Busby said.

Warde has also been selected for the Crows side.

aaron payne cup livestreaming livestreaming langer cup nrl2019
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REPLAY: Kirwan High v St Brendan’s schoolboys clash

    premium_icon REPLAY: Kirwan High v St Brendan’s schoolboys clash

    Rugby League Welcome to the replay of Aaron Payne Cup clash between Kirwan State High and St Brendan’s kicking off from 10.15am. WATCH THE GAME LIVE HERE >>

    GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    premium_icon GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    Community 30 cadets spent the time living under tents with no technology

    Football CQ teams warned of potential referee boycott

    premium_icon Football CQ teams warned of potential referee boycott

    Soccer Soccer referees warn they've had enough.

    STATE BUDGET: Butcher's take on what it means for Gladstone

    premium_icon STATE BUDGET: Butcher's take on what it means for Gladstone

    News A snapshot of what Gladstone will receive from the 2019/20 budget.