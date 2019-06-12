The Cathedral College has reached semi-finals

Mackay State High School v The Cathedral College in the Aaron Payne Cup at Mackay's Junior Rugby League Fields.

Mackay State High School v The Cathedral College in the Aaron Payne Cup at Mackay's Junior Rugby League Fields. Zizi Averill

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Gladstone Valleys player Jackson Warde and Gladstone Brothers product Carsen Huth played their part for The Cathedral College in the Aaron Payne Cup.

The college made the semi-final stage of the prestigious schoolboys' competition and will take on Ignatius Park in July in Townsville.

College beat Mackay 24-10 on Tuesday but lost to Ignatius Park in the final minor round match 33-0 this morning.

The win against Mackay meant that College had already qualified for the semi-final stage.

STEAMING THROUGH: Jackson Warde played a key role for The Cathedral College in its win against Mackay on Tuesday. INSET: Carsen Huth. Zizi Averill

College coach Mick Busby was pleased with the Mackay game but said there was plenty to work on from the game against Ignatius Park before the teams meet again.

"Carsen Huth was one of our better players against Ignatius and was good defensively,” Busby said.

"But Jackson Warde didn't play (against Ignatius Park) because he had a back spasm.”

Busby said College were well beaten around the rucks against Ignatius.

"We had a couple of players out but we have no excuses and we played well in patches,” he said.

"We'll learn from that for when we play them again in July.”

Warde will be back for that and Busby was excited with what Warde offered the team.

"Jackson was always thereabouts and he is an outstanding player and an explosive player,” Busby said.

Warde has also been selected for the Crows side.