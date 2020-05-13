The case to ‘fast-track’ regional Queensland out of lockdown

The State Opposition has made a case for areas in regional Queensland to be 'fast-tracked' out of lockdown to spur the economic recovery of cities such as Gladstone.

In a letter to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington outlined Queensland's active cases, which are largely concentrated in the south-east.

Based on Queensland Health data from Tuesday, she said there were no active cases between the Sunshine Coast and Cairns, a distance of more than 1500km.

"There is no reason why businesses in places like Townsville, Mackay, Central Queensland, Wide Bay and the Darling Downs can't see a lifting of restrictions earlier, while maintaining appropriate social distancing and other mitigation measures," she said.

"These regions are not covered in the Outback concessions and they are crying out for economic leadership."

Health Minister Steven Miles said the number of people in quarantine, as well as case numbers, factored into decision-making.

He said more than 2000 people were still in quarantine throughout Queensland, including Mackay, which meant they had the potential to have and spread the virus.

"It's so important we don't get complacent. Lifting restrictions too quickly could plummet cases in our state to deadly levels," he said.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said there were 69 individuals currently subject to a self-quarantine notice in the Central Queensland area.

"At any point the re-emergence of COVID-19 in a single area can rapidly undo the progress we have built as state," she said.

Member for Gladstone and Minister for Regional Development Glenn Butcher said that at one stage the height of the case curve was predicted to be late 2020 or early 2021, and the government's approach was the reason Queensland was in good shape.

He said lifting measures in areas like Gladstone could make them a magnet for people living under tighter restrictions to risk a fine and enjoy more freedom.

Measures are set to ease across Queensland from midnight Friday, with gatherings of up to 10 people in public spaces, dining at restaurants and pubs capped at 10 patrons and recreational travel of up to 150km permitted.

Two concessions have been made for Outback Queensland; up to 20 people will be allowed to dine in pubs and cafes, and recreational travel will be lifted to a radius of up to 500km.