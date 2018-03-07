The caring hands looking after Gladstone's dearly departed

AS A mortician Ivan Dunkley never needs reminding that the only two guarantees in life are death and taxes.

For 18 years he has been preparing Gladstone's dearly departed for the afterlife and he takes great pride in his work.

"Hearing the family say how grateful they are that they could say goodbye and how beautiful and peaceful their loved ones looked, I feel it is my honour to be able to give them that opportunity," Mr Dunkley said.

Like his job, his entry into the profession was a little unorthodox.

"While working in another industry I saw a funeral cortege pass by on its' way to the cemetery so I stopped work and took off my hat as a sign of respect.

A few weeks later the funeral director saw me and remembered my gesture then offered me a job," he said.

Although he was initially shocked by the sight of his first body he said you quickly come to terms with death, even your own death.

"At first I was stunned, but I quickly came to terms with it. In fact I no longer fear dying," Mr Dunkley said.

He says there's no such thing as a typical day as he can be called out at all times of the day or night.

"Apart from preparing loved ones for a viewing, I might need to set up and attend a funeral, assemble coffins or visit the coroner.

"Plus I like to keep the hearse and other vehicles looking their best," he said.

According to Mr. Dunkley the key to being a successful mortician is to be caring, mature, helpful and physically fit.

Ivan Dunkley works as a mortician at Gladstone Valley Funerals on Easterby Street. Matt Taylor GLA050318IVAN

"It helps to keep an open mind, plus you need to always be courteous and respectful," he said.

Mr Dunkley has seen many changes during his time in the funeral industry.

"It's important to go to courses to keep updated with new procedures but on the job experience is the best way to learn.

Being a mortician will always be a hands on job," he said.

Gladstone's residents would be comforted to know that their dearly departed loved ones are in safe, but very caring, hands.