The Capricornian funding available

LOCAL not for profit organisations will be able to apply for grants being offered by The Capricornian credit union.

The Capricornian has recently launched their Community Grants Program, with the objective to strengthen relationships and support worthy not for profit organisations throughout Central Queensland.

With a total of $25,000 available annually, divided across two rounds, the funding is designed to support the community which The Capricornian has served financially for nearly 60 years.

Manager of Member Engagement, Justin Stitt, said, "It's a program that acknowledges the great work our community not for profit organisations do."

As Central Queensland's only local, customer owned financial institution, this continues a strong history of the credit union reinvesting profits back into the community.

Not for profit organisations are encouraged to submit applications for consideration of funding for their event or infrastructure requirements.

Applications will be assessed on merit by a judging panel with the successful grant recipients notified within one month of grant round closing date.

Applications for the first round of funding, totalling $12,500 close on Sunday 6 May.

For further information and eligibility criteria, please visit The Capricornian website