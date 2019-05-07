The can't miss child and family expo

RAISING a child is complicated enough but when your child needs a service it can be difficult to know where to start.

That's where the annual GADPL Communities for Children child and family expo comes into play.

Now in its fourth year, the expo puts children's service providers all under one roof, with everything from sporting groups and music classes to NDIS representatives and emergency and foster care services.

For the first time the event will be hosted in two locations, Gladstone and Boyne Island.

Organiser Wendy Morris said the expo reflected the way the family unit had changed.

"Once a upon a time you had aunts and uncles and grandparents and people were a one-person working family with lots of support network around you,” Ms Morris said.

"Our communities have changed, most services are not geographically located together.”

Last year's event attracted 64 stall holders and around 500 visitors and Ms Morris is hopeful for a similar turnout this year.

The event is free for stall holders and visitors with the only restriction being no retail sales.

"We were really surprised at how many people we had through and yet at the same time we knew because the feedback from the community knew they needed to access services but they didn't know who was available,” Ms Morris said.

At the event will be representatives from several different sectors including education, health, disability services, sports, schools, emergency care and recreational services just to name a few.

"It's about matching the services to the community and making sure everyone knows we have a lot of support services, and locating them can be quite tricky,” Ms Morris said.

"Our kids don't come with a manual.

"It takes out the scare factor, it can be confronting and frightening to think what is out there.”

She said the event's purpose was to help people find service providers that were specific to their individual geographic and financial needs.

Annual Child and Family Expos

Gladstone

When: Monday May 20, 9am - 1pm

Where: Yaralla Events Centre, Corner Wood and Bell Streets, South Gladstone

Boyne Island

When: May 24, 9am - 1pm

Where: Port Curtis Room, Boyne Island Community Centre, Hayes Ave, Boyne Island.