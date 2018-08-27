The Butcher, the baker and the drought fundraiser

GET INTO IT: Craig's Bakery cake decorator Tricia Glossop (left) and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher enjoy some cupcakes.

GET INTO IT: Craig's Bakery cake decorator Tricia Glossop (left) and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher enjoy some cupcakes. Andrew Thorpe

GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher is teaming up with Craig's Bakery and the Queensland Country Women's Association tomorrow to raise funds for drought-affected farmers.

More than half of Queensland is currently drought-declared.

From 8am to 10am, all proceeds from $5 cupcakes donated by Craig's Bakery and sold by Mr Butcher will go towards the QCWA's drought appeal.

"We have a goal of $1200, but we're hoping to smash that goal... given the interest we've had," Mr Butcher said.

"If we run out of cupcakes we'll have people here with their buckets so we'll still be collecting donations."

Cake decorator Tricia Glossop said the bakery had already been planning on putting out donation tins when they were contacted by Mr Butcher.

She said the cupcakes had been selling so well they immediately stood out as the best way to help.

"The icing is a special ingredient we use, but I can't say... it's something you never tasted in your life," she said.

"It's like the Colonel's secret herbs and spices," Mr Butcher added.

Mr Butcher said the QCWA was an excellent choice to run the appeal.

"The benefit of going through the QCWA is that all that money goes to the farmers and the drought - rather than... their executive," he said.

As to whether Mr Butcher is a fan of the cakes in question?

"I love 'em. Can't you tell?" he said.