The business bringing international events to town

A LOCAL FOCUS: The Miss Hawaiian Tropic bikini model competition is one event Angels Promotions owner Leaonie Gleeson brought to Gladstone.

A DESIRE to involve more local businesses and bring more people to our region prompted the start of a new Gladstone business.

Angles Promotions owner Leaonie Gleeson said she wanted to promote the Gladstone region through events that entertained.

"I've been born and bred in Gladstone and for me it's all about Gladstone and what we can do in Gladstone," Ms Gleeson said.

"Sometimes we can get a little complacent ... it takes a lot of effort and time and money but it's the collaboration of businesses to make things happen."

By using models to promote events and businesses, Ms Gleeson said she wanted to work with local businesses to make the region the best it could be.

"You need to look for ideas, create work and businesses then spread that business to spread money between businesses," she said.

"We're trying to create work and excitement and events for things for people in Gladstone to do."

Having always worked in promotions and tourism, Ms Gleeson said one thing lead to the other and the business was created late last year.

Ms Gleeson said she hoped it would help make Gladstone the centre of central Queensland.

Having brought The Miss Hawaiian Tropic bikini model competition to Gladstone, Ms Gleeson said it attracted models to Gladstone from across the region.

With plans to bring more competitions to the region including an international lingerie competition, Ms Gleeson said it would help bring money to the community which in hand would support other businesses.

"There are competitions that are very big and prestigious and haven't been coming to Gladstone," she said.

"We get missed out a fair bit but we think Gladstone is the centre of central Queensland and that's where things should be happening."

With promotional staff in Gladstone, the Gold Coast and Bundaberg, Ms Gleeson said local businesses would be able to help each other.

"We all leverage off each other ... building up other businesses," she said.

Ms Gleeson said before she started her business there were no promotional staff in the area and instead came from Brisbane.

"I don't believe there are any other promotional staff in Gladstone," she said.

"We're looking at developing things that weren't in Gladstone.

"Leverage off each other, that's where it becomes successful."

Wanting to bring the best to the region, Ms Gleeson said she welcomed any new ideas that people had.