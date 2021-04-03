The brides who won’t find a dress at this shop

This bridal boutique doesn’t cater for everyone – and its owner makes no apology for leaving some women out.

One of Brisbane's newest bridal shops isn't for everyone - literally - but its owner makes no apologies for leaving some women out.

Curve Bridal is the city's first plus-size only boutique and owner Erin McKenna said she was proud to turn the tables on the industry by making the decision to not stock dresses for women sized 6-12.

She said after seeing first hand how tough it was for her mum to find a wedding gown she was inspired to open the store.

Laura Kent celebrates her wedding day with her bridesmaids. Picture: Kristina Wild

"In the past few years bridal boutiques have started stocking up to a size 18, which is really a street size 14," she said.

"If you wanted a plus-size gown, then a plus-size fee was added."

The experience of shopping for gown as a plus-size bride could be demeaning and distressing for brides, with many not even getting the opportunity to try their dress on, Ms McKenzie said.

"They have this dialogue reinforced by the industry that they are not good enough, pretty enough, nothing will fit and in some cases that they should give up."

In another attempt to change norms of an industry that favours the thin Curve Bridal has private fitting rooms so brides aren't able to compare themselves again each other.

"At other boutiques they have several brides standing side-by-side on a podium, as they try their gowns on for the first time," Ms McKenzie said.

"We feel this leads to unnecessary comparison and makes the moment less special."

The Greenslopes shop stocks more than 100 different styles, colours and makes of designer gowns, with sizes ranging from 16 to 30.

