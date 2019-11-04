The brave face of children’s hospital

Joey Donald is the face of the 2019 Telethon for the Children’s Hospital Foundation

LAKE Eacham nine-year-old Joey Donald is the face of a Telethon to benefit the Children's Hospital Foundation.

A farm boy and devoted Cowboys fan, Joey had a life changing accident in November last year.

He fell off a horse and was dragged 300 metres with his foot stuck in a stirrup.

Joey suffered skull fractures, a broken nose and elbow, torn liver and collapsed lungs.

Joey Donald in Townsville Hospital after falling from a horse on November 18 2018.

He also sustained a severe brain injury that leaves many people unable to breathe on their own again.

When he first came to the Queensland Children's Hospital for his rehabilitation, he was unable to walk, talk, feed himself or even sit upright.

With persistence and motivation and intensive work with his therapists, Joey regained his independence and is now able to stand on his own two feet again - a milestone his family thought he may never meet.

Joey with Queensland Health physiotherapist Libby Madden and wheelchair technician Lee.

In the past year, 382 of all admissions to the Queensland Children's Hospital were children from the Cairns and Hinterland region.

Children's Hospital Foundation Chief Executive Officer Rosie Simpson said money raised through the Telethon would fund vital medical research, life-saving medical equipment, and patient and family-support services at the Queensland Children's Hospital for sick kids and their families from across Queensland.

"Every donation, no matter how big or small, helps us make a big difference to the lives of sick or injured kids," Ms Simpson said.

"We're here to help make a child and family's health journey just that little bit easier, and help

kids get better and go home sooner."

To donate visit 9telethon.com.au or call 1800 909 900.

Tune in to the Channel Nine Telethon at 7pm on Saturday November 16.