The 'Boy from Gladstone' returns with his latest show

WELCOME BACK: Dale Pengelly will be performing his show The Lounge Suite at the GECC on Tuesday February 19 Contributed

WHEN Dale Pengelly left Gladstone in 1979 he'd set his sights on making it in show business.

Forty years later the boy from West Gladstone has returned with his latest show, The Lounge Suite.

"I had a great childhood growing up in Gladstone," he said.

"Exploring the bush and mudflats as a free range kid.

He said he was 12 when he made the decision to pursue a showbiz career.

"I was very blessed to know what I wanted at that age," Pengelly said.

"Gladstone boys usually did their Junior Certificate and went into the workforce.

"At the end of Year 11, I sprouted my wings and went to the Australian Ballet School."

Dale Pengelly as a young ballet dancer in Gladstone, pictured with Kyleigh Gunston in 1979

Since then Pengelly went on to dance for the Queensland Ballet, Sydney Dance Company and the Royal New Zealand Ballet before making the switch to musical theatre.

"My last performance in Gladstone was in 2015 in The Mikado," he said.

"I'm so looking forward to showing audiences my new show The Lounge Suite."

The show pays homage to a wide variety of timeless songs and musical theatre favourites.

"It's tribute to people who have inspired me or who I've worked with," Pengelly said.

"There's music from Nat King Cole to The Rat Pack and so much more.

"I talk about musicals I've done and show pictures and video's of Hollywood people we've performed with or met.

"Audiences are loving the stories and the fantastic variety of entertainment."

Pengelly is joined onstage by Ella Heijnen and Sophie Elanor Power.

"I'm really excited to performing in Gladstone again," he said.

"And looking forward to seeing Marj Rampton and Sandy Pincham my old dance teachers in the audience.

"They were responsible for bringing my dream to life when I was a boy."

The Lounge Suite will be performed at the GECC on February 19 at 11am.