‘The Body’ Elle under fire for promoting colloidal silver

Elle Macpherson is promoting colloidal silver, a toxic substance banned in Australia. It can have the nasty side effect of turning skin blue.

Elle Macpherson's "health advice" could see her turn into a living smurf, experts have warned.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Ms Macpherson posted a recipe from prominent anti-vaxxer David "Avocado" Wolfe to "take one drop of coated silver (a colloidal silver concentrate) in water each day". But experts warn colloidal silver can be fatal.

Elle Macpherson’s post.

It can be used to sterilise wounds but if ingested can cause a toxic silver condition called argyria, which turns the skin blue - permanently.

Paul Karason shot to internet fame when he became a real-life Papa Smurf after his skin turned blue after taking colloidal silver.

The former supermodel is based in the US and is a wellness influencer with 500,000 followers.

There are currently no FDA-approved prescription or over-the-counter drugs containing colloidal silver that are taken by mouth in the USA.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration said on Friday there had been "three adverse event reports associated with colloidal silver, including one with a fatal outcome".

Elle McPherson has become a wellness influencer.

According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, there are no products containing colloidal silver approved for marketing in Australia with the exception of registered topical silver preparation.

Professor of medicine and public health advocate John Dwyer said: "It's ineffective and dangerous and anyone who uses it is foolish and has been poorly advised. It can be toxic.

"Far too many people think they are getting the good oil from celebrities and that has influence."

Biochemist Dr Darren Saunders also recommended not taking advice from celebs.

"It (colloidal silver) is toxic. It can turn you blue and it can be permanent," he said.

Ms Macpherson has been contacted for comment.

