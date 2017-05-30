Safety issues flagged in business's black spot battle

PROBLEMS with phone reception and internet is costing Lake Awoonga Boating and Leisure Hire business, and the owner has had enough.

Nigel 'Nudge' Trezise said for the three years they had almost been there they had been battling with Telstra.

"We've reported it a couple of times as a blackspot, we've been to the complaints department, we've been everywhere with it and nothing seems to be done about it," he said.

Mr Trezise said he could not receive NBN or broadband at the dam which was disappointing too.

"We do a lot on social media to promote business and if you can't upload a photo or go onto your Facebook page, it's very annoying," he said.

"We're missing phone calls all the time ... and then you have to stand in the right area just to call them back."

Besides the inconvenience of the situation, Mr Trezise said they had to use their mobile phones for internet, which cost a fortune.

Another problem Mr Trezise flagged was potential safety issues.

"We've had a couple of incidents out here where people have taken a tumble and broken ankles ... so you want to be able to call the paramedics and get them treatment," he said.

"Someone fell off the sandstone blocks here a while ago, so you have to go halfway up the hill to get reception and ring the ambulance for them."

In fact when The Observer tried to contact Mr Trezise on the phone, he said his phone did not ring.

Telstra area general manager Rachel Cliffe said the Awoonga Dam area had access to the latest 4GX service, which was bringing faster speeds and extra 4G coverage to a range of communities across the nation.

"A number of factors influence coverage, including local topography, obstructions such as trees and other structures and building materials, as well as how far you are from the nearest base station," she said.

"In-building coverage may be improved in some circumstances with the installation of a Telstra Mobile Smart Antenna.

"This product may be effective in improving in-building coverage for residents in the area."

Ms Cliffe said they would be happy to discuss potential solutions with the customer, and any others who wanted a better mobile experience.