Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MYSTERY: The 'crime scene' on the Leo Baker bridge in Gayndah.
MYSTERY: The 'crime scene' on the Leo Baker bridge in Gayndah. Jake Finnigan
Offbeat

The bizarre 'murder' scene that no one can explain

by Jake Finnigan
9th Jun 2019 6:39 PM | Updated: 10th Jun 2019 3:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Burnett community has been stumped after the appearance of a supposed crime scene that no one is coming forward to explain.

The pedestrian walkway of Leo Baker Bridge in Gayndah has been covered in police tape, and a chalk body outline has been drawn on the footpath, which is also covered in what appears to be a large spattering of blood.

But when contacted by reporters, Burnett police had no knowledge of the crime scene.

Gayndah's fire captain was also unaware of the situation when contacted.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media was also unable to shed any light on the mystery, and suggested the scene may have been the result of filming.

"It sounds like someone has been doing some filming or something," the spokeswoman said.

"Normally if there's a murder or anything, blood is cleaned up straight away."

crime scene offbeat
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Five arrested in Agnes Water drug sting

    premium_icon Five arrested in Agnes Water drug sting

    Crime Police executed four search warrants near the township between April and June

    • 10th Jun 2019 6:57 AM
    Convicted murderer on parole assaulted mum, child

    premium_icon Convicted murderer on parole assaulted mum, child

    News Gladstone man back behind bars after unit complex assault

    'He really deserves this': Student receives offer with ADFA

    premium_icon 'He really deserves this': Student receives offer with ADFA

    News A local student has received an offer as a Maritime Warfare Officer

    It's time to Raise the Resilience for kids

    premium_icon It's time to Raise the Resilience for kids

    News The founder of Sparrow Kids Haven put on a workshop for kids