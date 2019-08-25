Menu
Adam Hull shows a great technique
The BITS Saints get one up over arch enemy Yeppoon Swans

NICK KOSSATCH
25th Aug 2019 6:00 PM
AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints Adam Hull scored the match-winning and grand final-qualifying goal in a nail-biting second semi-final win against Yeppoon Swans.

The under-17 Saints will play against either Swans or Glenmore Bulls in the decider on September 7.

Adam Hull gets protection from Brendan Clarke
Scores were locked away at 44-all at full-time before the classy Hull produced a clutch goal to seal it in the 7.9 (56) to 7.3 (50) win.

Both teams produced three cracking games in the minor rounds with Yeppoon seven-point winners in round 12.

The Swans also had the Saints' measure in round six - 72-60 while BITS won by 34 points in round one.

Hull booted three goals and his BITS team-mate Ryan Shanks was best afield.

Ryan Shanks was good off the bench
Saints' Cooper Tankey, Mason Gates, Thomas De Jonckheere, Liam Croft and Caleb Lusty stood up in the see-sawing contest.

Yeppoon's Mitchell Greig did everything he could with five goals.

It was also a great day for the Saints' U13 side after it won 5.10 (40) to Rocky Brothers 0.1 (1).

Saints await for the winner between Brothers and Swans as its grand final opponent.

Meanwhile BITS Saints reserves meet Brothers this weekend for a grand final spot against the Swans.

The Yeppoon Swans A-grade side smashed Rocky Panthers by 105 points to secure its spot for a fifth-straight grand final.

Swans will meet the winner out of Panthers and Rocky Kangaroos who meet this Saturday.

In a massive year for Yeppoon, ace goal-kicker Alex Chapman (112 goals) took out the medal Bernie Gottke Medal as the AFL Capricornia best and fairest medal.

He polled 16 votes, just one ahead of Swan team-mates Matt Wallin and last year's winner Thomas Cossens.

Gladstone Brothers' reserves player Joel Robinson won that grade's best player for the season award with 22 votes, three votes ahead of Swan Jake Meyer.

BITS dynamo Thaiday Reuben was equal third on 14 votes with Yeppoon's Phil Wishard and Saints veteran Keith Bilston was fifth with 11 votes.

afl capricornia bits saints football club rockhampton brothers yeppoon swans
